“End of an Era”: OpenAI’s AGI Readiness Chief Resigns and Team is Disbanded
Miles Brundage was one of the last of the AI safety old guard at OpenAI. He thinks the world is not ready for powerful AI.
13 hrs ago
•
Garrison Lovely
33
All My Coverage of California AI Safety Bill SB 1047 (in One Place)
Governor Gavin Newsom killed the bill, but the fight over it sketches a blueprint for the AI safety battles to come
Oct 11
•
Garrison Lovely
September 2024
Lies and deception: Andreessen Horowitz’s SB 1047 campaign is as misleading as it gets
The venture capital giant has repeatedly peddled untruths in an effort to kill the AI regulation bill
Published on Transformer
•
Sep 18
August 2024
The Tech Industry is the Biggest Blocker to Meaningful AI Safety Regulations
Expanding on my latest reporting plus the prospect of getting AI safety laws with teeth
Aug 16
•
Garrison Lovely
5
May 2024
35 - Yoshua Bengio on Why AI Labs are “Playing Dice with Humanity’s Future”
The 2nd most cited living scientist on existential risk from AI
May 9
•
Garrison Lovely
4
47:57
March 2024
Claude Doesn’t Want to Die
Anthropic’s brand-new model tells me what it really thinks (or what it thinks a language model thinks)
Mar 5
•
Garrison Lovely
2
February 2024
My Cover Story in Jacobin: Can Humanity Survive AI?
Living at the whims of AI's most ambitious capitalists
Feb 12
•
Garrison Lovely
2
Sam Altman’s Chip Ambitions Undercut OpenAI’s Safety Strategy
Increasing the supply of compute makes the transition to AGI more dangerous, according to Sam Altman circa February 2023
Feb 10
•
Garrison Lovely
5
November 2023
Is effective altruism really to blame for the OpenAI debacle?
Plus some parallels to SBF
Nov 23, 2023
•
Garrison Lovely
5
October 2023
Has McKinsey Tried To Kill Me Yet?
The response to the biggest story of my career
Oct 31, 2023
•
Garrison Lovely
3
1
What's all this then, eh?
A loose guide at what to expect
Oct 15, 2023
•
Garrison Lovely
1
2
August 2023
34 - Carl Robichaud on Oppenheimer and Dealing with Nukes
Carl Robichaud is the first person I go to on the topic of nuclear weapons.
Aug 6, 2023
•
Garrison Lovely
1:41:04
