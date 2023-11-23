The Obsolete Newsletter

“End of an Era”: OpenAI’s AGI Readiness Chief Resigns and Team is Disbanded
Miles Brundage was one of the last of the AI safety old guard at OpenAI. He thinks the world is not ready for powerful AI.
  
Garrison Lovely
All My Coverage of California AI Safety Bill SB 1047 (in One Place)
Governor Gavin Newsom killed the bill, but the fight over it sketches a blueprint for the AI safety battles to come
  
Garrison Lovely

September 2024

August 2024

The Tech Industry is the Biggest Blocker to Meaningful AI Safety Regulations
Expanding on my latest reporting plus the prospect of getting AI safety laws with teeth
  
Garrison Lovely

May 2024

35 - Yoshua Bengio on Why AI Labs are “Playing Dice with Humanity’s Future”
The 2nd most cited living scientist on existential risk from AI
  
Garrison Lovely
47:57

March 2024

Claude Doesn’t Want to Die
Anthropic’s brand-new model tells me what it really thinks (or what it thinks a language model thinks)
  
Garrison Lovely

February 2024

My Cover Story in Jacobin: Can Humanity Survive AI?
Living at the whims of AI's most ambitious capitalists
  
Garrison Lovely
Sam Altman’s Chip Ambitions Undercut OpenAI’s Safety Strategy
Increasing the supply of compute makes the transition to AGI more dangerous, according to Sam Altman circa February 2023
  
Garrison Lovely

November 2023

Is effective altruism really to blame for the OpenAI debacle?
Plus some parallels to SBF
  
Garrison Lovely

October 2023

Has McKinsey Tried To Kill Me Yet?
The response to the biggest story of my career
  
Garrison Lovely
What's all this then, eh?
A loose guide at what to expect
  
Garrison Lovely
August 2023

34 - Carl Robichaud on Oppenheimer and Dealing with Nukes
Carl Robichaud is the first person I go to on the topic of nuclear weapons.
  
Garrison Lovely
1:41:04
