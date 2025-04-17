Obsolete

We really have to be thinking about OpenAI differently these days. Microsoft has seriously turned them to the dark side. Sam Altman seems to have become even more ambitious. If they buy a vibe coding app and build a Twitter clone, they will have the ability to go after Ads and more National defense contracts to build a "Military AGI" for the DoD. During this period of reduced rule of law, Peter Thiel's activities and projects will be accelerated.

In terms of the DoD, Palantir, Anduril, Scale AI are working more and more with OpenAI - there are other smaller startups that will fill in the killer robots - this is happening, it's on track as scheduled.

